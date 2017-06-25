Arrest following West End, Palmerston North robbery

Sunday, 25 June, 2017 - 13:21

Palmerston North Police have made an arrest following a robbery at the Westend Store on Wednesday 21 June.

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested and will be appearing in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow charged with aggravated robbery and the aggravated wounding of the store owner.

The store owner is in a stable condition but remains in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Johnny Oram would like to thanks members of the public for their assistance in this inquiry.