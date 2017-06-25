Man dies at Kaituna River Mouth, Paengaraoa

|
Bay of Plenty Police are responding to the death of a man at Kaituna River Mouth, Paengaroa, approximately 600m down the beach.
Emergency services were called at approximately 1:30pm this afternoon, Sunday 25 June, 2017.
The man was fishing at the time.
Members of the public pulled him from the water and performed CPR.
The cause of the death is yet to be established.
