Southern Police responding to Middlemarch plane crash

Sunday, 25 June, 2017 - 17:16

Southern Police are responding to an incident at Welshman’s Creek, northeast of Middlemarch, where a small plane has crashed.

One person has serious injuries.

Emergency services initially received a report of an overdue aircraft shortly after 2:00pm, Sunday 25 June, 2017.

Two helicopters searched the area and at approximately 4pm the plane was found between Taieri and Omarama.