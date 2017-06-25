Southern Police responding to Middlemarch plane crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Southern Police are responding to an incident at Welshman’s Creek, northeast of Middlemarch, where a small plane has crashed.
One person has serious injuries.
Emergency services initially received a report of an overdue aircraft shortly after 2:00pm, Sunday 25 June, 2017.
Two helicopters searched the area and at approximately 4pm the plane was found between Taieri and Omarama.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.