Middlemarch plane crash

Sunday, 25 June, 2017 - 18:40

One person has died and another has serious injuries following a plane crash at Welshman’s Creek, northeast of Middlemarch.

The injured man has been taken to hospital.

There are no further injuries.

Police are working to inform next of kin and our thoughts are with the friends and family of those involved.

Emergency services responded to the report of an overdue aircraft shortly after 2:00pm today. At approximately 4pm the plane was found.

The incident has been referred to the Civil Aviation Authority.