Cordons in place in Huntly

Sunday, 25 June, 2017 - 20:50

Waikato Police have cordoned off a roundabout in Huntly after a suspicious object was located on the centre island.

Cordons are in place at Tainui Bridge Road, Tumate Mahuta Drive and George Drive.

They are expected to be in place for at least three hours while Police await specialist assistance.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area or take alternative routes if possible.