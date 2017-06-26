Search for missing fisherman in Southland

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 08:55

A search and rescue operation has been launched in Edendale, Southland after a fisherman was reported overdue late yesterday.

The man was believed to be fishing off rocks in the Fort Rose, Stirling Point area yesterday.

Police visited the area last night and the man’s car and some fishing equipment was found.

A search was launched last night and a helicopter assisted with the search however nothing was found.

The search will recommence this morning on land with search and rescue volunteers along the Tokanui / Slope Point region.