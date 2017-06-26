Entries open for Trustpower Queenstown Lakes District Community Awards

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 09:28

Entries for the Trustpower Queenstown Lakes District Community Awards are now open, giving locals the opportunity to recognise the dedication of their volunteers and voluntary groups within their community.

Run in partnership with the Queenstown Lakes District Council, these Awards are open to all voluntary groups and organisations to celebrate they work they do making the beautiful Queenstown Lakes District the special place it is.

Anyone can enter a group into the Awards - voluntary groups and organisations can even enter themselves.

"Volunteers make a huge contribution in the Southern lakes to leisure, culture and social services, and the community would be much poorer without their presence. The Trustpower Community Awards recognise what an important difference these groups make in our lives," says Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult.

"It’s also a great way of celebrating what volunteers do in our community so I encourage anyone with an interest or involvement in a local group to enter the Trustpower Community Awards - there’s nothing to lose and everything to gain," Mr Boult says.

Since the Trustpower Queenstown Lakes District Community Awards began in 1999, more than $89,000 has been given away to deserving voluntary groups and organisations, and this year more than $5,000 is up for grabs.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Alice Boyd says she is blown away by the amount of amazing people doing amazing things in their communities, and thinks there are so many more groups out there who deserve recognition.

"Now you have the chance to say ‘thank you’ to these volunteers who work hard to improve the community - just by filling out an entry form. It takes just a few minutes of your time to enter a voluntary group but it will make a real impact to the volunteers you are recognising," says Miss Boyd.

Entry Forms are available from the Queenstown Lakes District Council and service centres, online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards or on the Trustpower Community Facebook page. Entry Forms can also be received by calling Alice Boyd on 0800 87 11 11 ext. 4176.

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards being held right here in Queenstown in April 2018. Last year’s Trustpower Queenstown Lakes District Community Awards Supreme Winner was The Catalyst Trust.

Entries for the Trustpower Queenstown Lakes District Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 25 August 2017.