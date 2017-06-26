A+ Trust launches 'Make a Will' week

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 09:40

The A+ Trust, which is the official fundraising arm for Auckland DHB’s adult services, is encouraging people to write their will or if they already have one, to update it.

It is estimated that more than 35 per cent of New Zealanders don't have a will and many pass away without having anything in place. The most common reason given for not having a valid will is "I just haven’t got around to drawing one up."

The A+ Trust has teamed up with the Public Trust to help increase the number of New Zealanders with a valid will, by making the last week of June ‘Make a Will’ week at Auckland City Hospital.

This week, a number of promotional activities will take place to encourage staff, visitors and even patients at Auckland City Hospital to write or update their will.

The A+ Trust will be providing practical tips and assistance regarding how to go about making or updating a will. There will also be a series of seminars during the week and personal consultations available to explain how to update an existing will and if appropriate, how to make a bequest to the A+ Trust.

Dr Richard Frith, Chairman of the A+ Trust, says The A+ Trust Board of Trustees is very excited about the initiative.