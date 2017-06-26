RotoruaNZ reaches 200 thousand fans on Facebook

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 10:57

Destination Rotorua’s Facebook page has just reached 200,000 ‘fans’, only the second destination Facebook page in New Zealand to have achieved this milestone.

RotoruaNZ boasts a following that is greater than Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington and is also consistently in the top three most engaging pages in the domestic tourism space.

Destination Rotorua Consumer Marketing Manager Tom Worsp said the 200,000 milestone was a huge achievement for the region and a testament to Rotorua’s tourism industry who have successfully partnered with Destination Rotorua over the past three and a half years to increase Rotorua’s domestic visitors.

Mr Worsp said it was down to the hard work put in by the tourism industry in Rotorua and a positive sign the domestic marketing campaign, Famously Rotorua, was having an impact in changing the way New Zealanders perceive Rotorua.

"Rotorua is an exciting and vibrant visitor destination enjoyed by domestic and international tourists alike," says Mr Worsp. "Whilst Rotorua is already well recognised for our incredible Maori Cultural experiences and geothermal wonders, more and more tourists are discovering Rotorua’s spa and wellness offer, our world-class mountain biking and the ever-growing adventure tourism offering Rotorua enjoys - a lot of which is set in a unique natural environment dominated by forests and lakes."

Destination Rotorua Digital Marketing Exec Jen Hinitt said that it was easy to build an engaging feed for RotoruaNZ because of everything that Rotorua has to offer visitors.

"We try to reflect the vast array of what the region has to offer in our social media feeds and we’ve had a great response from the general public. We also ensure that our audience know about the incredible events coming to the region, promote the cool content that is being produced by Rotorua’s tourism industry and engage with our fans on things like Fan Photo Fridays."

To follow Destination Rotorua out on Facebook, visit Facebook.com/RotoruaNZ.