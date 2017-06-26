Queenstown Winter Festival 2017 wraps up

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 11:01

Carnival atmosphere on the streets of Queenstown for the last day of the 43rd Queenstown Winter Festival.

For attendees trying to take in every last event in the 43rd Queenstown Winter Festival before the end of the jam-packed four-day weekend of festivities the day started at dawn in the mountains and ended under a crisp and starry night in downtown Queenstown.

"The final day of every Queenstown Winter Festival begins with the Macpac Skin to Summit at Coronet Peak and ends with the Auckland Airport Carnival taking over downtown Queenstown," said Lisa Buckingham, Festival Director of the Queenstown Winter Festival.

"It’s fitting that we bookend this final day of the 2017 Queenstown Winter Festival celebrating our alpine playground and our community," said Ms Buckingham.

READ MORE https://www.winterfestival.co.nz/stories/carnival-atmosphere-on-the-last-day/

Downloadable hi res images for media are available here;

https://www.winterfestival.co.nz/media/media-images-2017/day-1-thursday-22-june-2017/

https://www.winterfestival.co.nz/media/media-images-2017/day-2-friday-23-june-2017/

https://www.winterfestival.co.nz/media/media-images-2017/day-1-saturday-24-june-2017/

https://www.winterfestival.co.nz/media/media-images-2017/day-4-sunday-25-june-2017/

Public galleries with more downloadable hi res images for each event are here; https://www.winterfestival.co.nz/galleries/2017-photo-gallery/

Fresh images will be uploaded hourly from 22 - 27 June 2017. Please check the metadata for detailed captions, photographer credits and waiver confirmation. Email media@winterfestival.co.nz if any further information is required.

Raw video footage courtesy of Olympus is available for the 2017 Monteith’s Dog Derby and Macpac Mountain Bikes on Snow. Email media@winterfestival.co.nz to request a Dropbox folder share.