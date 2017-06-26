Public input invited on new Johnsonville Library spaces

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 12:20

The community has helped select the design for the new Johnsonville library, now the next step is deciding what to do with its exciting and versatile spaces - and we want the public’s input again.

The initial consultation showed that books, car parking and a café were priorities, but we’ve been working on how best to use the versatile spaces and have created a feedback form to see which ideas are a hit - and which are a miss.

The survey is live at newjohnsonvillelibrary.co.nz and open for feedback until Friday 28 July 2017. There will also be face to face consultations and information in Johnsonville Mall next month.

Social Development Portfolio Lead Councillor Brian Dawson is excited about the project, and looking forward to seeing the results from the survey.

"The ideas for the hub include everything from 3D printers to a gaming area to using robots to learning how to use code - but we want to make sure the proposed resources and courses will be used, so we really encourage the community to have their say," says Councillor Dawson.

The function of the library has changed dramatically over the past ten years according to Jane Hill, Manager Community Networks.

"Libraries are no longer just a book repository, they are a community hub, a cultural centre, and an education facility - and we have a great opportunity to look towards the future with our vision for these library spaces."

The selected library design, by Athfield Architects, is intended to be a flagship project, utilising cutting-edge technology in harmony with more traditional library elements.

The building will be located next to Keith Spry Pool and the Johnsonville Community Centre, and will be three times larger than the current library. Construction is due to start at the end of this year, with the project completed in 2019.

A Register Of Interest (ROI) was released on GETS last week for proposals to build the library and hub.