Name released in fatal crash SH1 Karitane

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 13:20

Police are now in a position to name the person who died following a crash on SH1, Karitane on Friday.

She was 60-year-old Janice Rosina Byrne of Karitane.

Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Karitane community.

The Serious Crash Unit are currently conducting enquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.