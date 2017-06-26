Traffic delays on Rosebank Road, Avondale

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 14:11

Police are currently in attendance at an incident on Rosebank Road in Avondale.

Rosebank Road has been reduced to one lane between the Patiki Road round-about and Timothy Place.

It is believed a transformer is leaking fluid in the area.

Significant delays are expected and Police and other emergency services are working to clear the area. Police advise motorists to take an alternative route if possible.