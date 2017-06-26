Palmerston North City Council adopts Annual Budget and sets rates

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 14:40

Palmerston North City Council has confirmed an overall rates increase of 2.9 per cent for the year beginning July 2017, down from the 3.1 per cent proposed in the provisional budget.

The Annual Budget for 2017/18 was formally adopted today at a Council meeting.

PNCC Interim Chief Executive, David Wright says Council remains committed to keeping Palmerston North a great place to live while making the most of opportunities for growth.

"As always we take our responsibility to manage and renew the city’s infrastructure very seriously as it underpins our community’s health and wellbeing. At the same time we’re investing in some really exciting projects including the redevelopment of our Central Library, the Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery Centre, and the He Ara Kotahi cycle and pedestrian bridge."

Nearly 150 submissions were received on the provisional budget which went out for consultation in April.

"As a result of feedback from residents we added in funding for improvements to the cricket facilities at Fitzherbert Park, the sealing of Forest Hill Road, maintenance of the Arapuke mountain bike trails, and a shared pathway in Walkers Road, Longburn. We’ve also committed $500,000 to the works required at Ashhurst Domain to prevent further erosion."

Council has also committed to paying back an extra $130,000 in debt in preparation for future major projects including the city’s wastewater upgrade.

"We’re in a strong position financially and I’m really excited about what we can achieve for the city over the next 12 months," Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith says.

"We have a city to run but we’re also thinking big with our major projects which will be real game changers for the city."

Rates assessments and invoices will go out on 1 August.