Pedestrian dies following crash in Blenheim last week

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 14:48

Police can now confirm that the pedestrian who was struck by a car at the intersection of Colemans Road and Orchard Lane has since died from his injuries.

The crash happened on Monday 19 June and the man died in hospital on 24 June.

The pedestrian killed was 30-year-old Joseph Benjamin Burtogg of Blenheim.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the circumstance surrounding the crash is ongoing.

Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Mr Burtogg at this sad time.