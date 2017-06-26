Search continues for fisherman in Southland

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 15:20

Police and Search and Rescue staff continue to seach the Slope Point coastline for a missing 29-year-old Southland man.

The man was reported overdue from fishing late yesterday.

Nineteen staff are working in the Slope Point area, parts of which are very rugged and inaccessible on foot.

Searchers will reassess later today as to whether a helicopter may be used again.