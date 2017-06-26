Free bus trial for HBDHB staff

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 15:36

A free bus fare incentive for staff getting to and from Hawke’s Bay Hospital and Napier Health will kick off from 10 July, Hawke’s Bay District Health Board (HBDHB) announced today.

Executive Director of Provider Services Sharon Mason said the DHB was kick-starting the staff bus initiative by offering free travel to and from work between 10 and 23 July 2017 from anywhere on the goBay bus network in a bid to encourage staff to try public transport.

From 24 July, HBDHB would then revert to a six month trial period of subsidising staff fares by $1 each way for ‘one zone’ trips and by $1.50 each way for ‘two zone’ trips.

"Our DHB continues to lead the way in terms of implementing travel initiatives that incentivises our staff or visitors to try something new, which is all aimed toward the bigger picture of trying to ease parking congestion," said Mrs Mason.

"Our unique Go Well travel plan shows that we are a progressive DHB doing all we can to find solutions, not barriers, to parking limitations and our efforts are starting to pay off," she said.

In January 2017 HBDHB introduced free goBay bus travel from anywhere on the goBay network for outpatients and their support person/caregiver to and from scheduled appointments at Hawke’s Bay Hospital and Napier Health. As of May 2017, figures released show the free service has skyrocketed with usage up 100% per cent, compared with Jan-May 2016 stats.

In March 2017, HBDHB introduced a minimal paid parking scheme for staff ($1 per day) and patients ($1.50 per 3hrs) at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, which has resulted in there being at least 30 public parking spaces available for visitors and patients at any given time of the day. Exemptions, as well as free parking spaces outside emergency and maternity remain. For safety, staff who park offsite and finish work after dark are being shuttled in a van to their vehicles by HBDHB Security.

Today HBDHB announces a staff incentive for subsidised bus travel, starting with a two week period from 10 July to 23 July where all bus travel will be free.

Other staff incentives include a new bike shed for secured bike parking and an active transport map, including staff shower locations.

Mrs Mason said Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, which operates the goBay bus network, continued to work closely alongside HBDHB on each initiative. To date HBRC had improved bus timetable options to accommodate staff shift changes, including introducing direct services.