Seminars for those wanting to build a home in Auckland

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 15:46

Essential seminars for anyone considering designing and building a new home in Auckland are now on in the heart of Newmarket.

Following the opening of Jalcon Homes’ new initiative, the Design and Build Hub, comes Jalcon’s ‘Hub Talks’ information series - practical, free seminars where people can learn about all aspects of designing and building a new home from experts in their field.

Having built over 1,600 homes in Auckland, Jalcon’s designers and builders are amongst the most knowledgeable in the industry, and they want to share their knowledge, experience and insights with the Auckland public.

Jalcon CEO Bruce McKinnon says clarity and confidence in the design and build process does not always go hand in hand, something he is hoping the Hub Talks will change.

"We have identified critical stages in a project’s journey, from concept drawings to completed building, and have assembled a panel of experts to speak on these subjects. Many people have come to us saying ‘we don’t know where to start’ or are unsure of the questions they should be asking themselves during the design and build process to reach the best outcome possible. We want to change that, we want our customers to be fully prepared and confident in their decisions before pen even goes to paper."

To browse Hub Talk themes, dates and times, and to register for a session, go online at www.thedesignandbuildhub.co.nz/hub-talks or sign up at the Hub itself.

The Design and Build Hub is located at 35 Teed Street, Newmarket, with the main entrance on Gillies Avenue and is open from 10am six days a week (closed Monday).