Registration open for Thriving by Nature workshops

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 16:18

TVNZ’s recent "What Next" series got the nation thinking about the lives of New Zealanders in the next 20 years, and how they feel about that vision. Facing issues of increased inequality, an aging population, environmental degradation, and decreasing social connectivity, having skills and tools to live well despite the insecurity and uncertainty could be life-changing.

The Thriving by Nature course starting August 2017 equips participants with such tools. Based on permaculture principles, using social and environmental approaches, the course develops people's skills to design their lives, communities, projects, or enterprises to survive and thrive in our modern urban environment.

Experts from the Waikato and Auckland will deliver twelve workshops over twelve months, covering topics including sustainable backyards, healthy homes, smart resource use, economic models, and building communities.

Spaces are limited, so if you're keen to take a pro-active approach to your future, get in touch soon to find out more and register at www.envirocentre.org.nz