Director of Bioengineering Institute receives international accolade

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 16:37

The Director of the University of Auckland’s Bioengineering Institute (ABI) has been awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Sheffield, in the United Kingdom.

Distinguished Professor Peter Hunter, who is renowned for his work in the fields of in silico medicine and computational physiology, will receive the doctorate in engineering on 18 July 2017.

"This award means a lot to me," says Professor Hunter. "The Insigneo Institute led by Professor Marco Viceconti at the University of Sheffield is the preeminent bioengineering institute in Europe."

Professor Hunter completed his engineering degrees at the University of Auckland before undertaking his DPhil (PhD) in Physiology at the University of Oxford. Since then he has pioneered the use of computational methods for understanding the integrated physiological function of the body in terms of the structure and function of tissues, cells and proteins.

Alongside his role as Director of ABI and Professor of Engineering Science at the University of Auckland, Professor Hunter is also Director of Computational Physiology at Oxford University, and Director of the Medical Technologies Centre of Research Excellence (MedTech CoRE) hosted by the University of Auckland. He was appointed to the NZ Order of Merit in 2010 and in 2009 received an honorary doctorate from the University of Nottingham.