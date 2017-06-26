Night closures of SH62 at Spring Creek, Marlborough

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 16:42

The NZ Transport Agency is closing a Marlborough highway at Spring Creek, north of Blenheim, for three nights this week from Wednesday night at 7 pm.

This work is part of the construction of the Spring Creek roundabout.

State Highway 62 near the intersection of State Highway 1, will be closed between Jacksons Road and the SH1 intersection, so contractors can carry out pavement strengthening work. Closures will run overnight from 7pm-7am, Wednesday evening/ Thursday morning, Thursday evening/ Friday morning and Friday evening/ Saturday morning, 28 June - Saturday, 1 July.

Drivers will be detoured down SH6, onto Jacksons Road before rejoining SH62. Access for residents will be maintained throughout the closures.

The Transport Agency thanks all drivers for being patient around road crews and slowing down on the detour streets.