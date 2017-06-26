Digital photo display captures moments in time for Thames

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 17:24

A digital display of images taken by one of New Zealand’s foremost photographers detailing Thames life in the 1970s will lead 150th anniversary celebrations at the Thames School of Mines.

The photographs - a collection of 500 colour and black and white pictures taken by John Fields - will feature as a rolling show of images displayed on a high resolution TV. The exhibition, which will be shown from August 5 to October 6, will include portraits, street panoramas and aerial shots

"The digital display is designed to complement a static exhibition of some of John Fields’ Thames images taken between 1973 and 1975, which will run at the Bella Street Pumphouse during the same time," says the Manager of the Thames School of Mines, John Isdale.

"People will be able to take time to give some of Fields’ original images the focus they deserve in a gallery setting at the Pumphouse, while his entire photographic survey of Thames can be viewed on screen at the School of Mines in a 20-minute video presentation."

John Fields was both highly regarded and influential during the time he worked in New Zealand between 1966 and 1976. His photographs are still used by the University of Auckland Elam School of Fine Arts to instruct students in photography.

Fields’ work has been exhibited overseas and his work is held in private collections throughout New Zealand, Australia and the United States, as well as galleries like Te Papa Tongarewa and the Sarjeant Gallery.

In 1975, Fields was awarded a Queen Elizabeth II Arts Council grant for his photographic study of Thames - the first time a photographer had received funding from the Council. John Fields: Thames and Townspeople - a survey 1973-75 is the result.

"Fields’ work is notable for its exceptional clarity and precise tonal balance - all of which he achieved before Photoshop and digital enhancement were thought of," says John.

"Despite being made over 40 years ago, these vintage photographs are very fresh due to the exceptionally high standards and craftsmanship that Fields employed. The quality of his work is timeless."

As well as appreciating the artistry of each photograph, people can also look forward to seeing familiar faces of friends and family members captured for posterity by John Fields’ lens.

"There’s a high recognition factor in this collection - particularly for people who have lived in Thames for a while. This is a stunning body of work, a real taonga for Thames," says John.

"It’s hard to think of a better way to mark the 150th anniversary of the Thames goldfields than to share these images with the community in ways that can be enjoyed by all."