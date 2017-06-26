Rubble foundations fuel fears of failed fixes

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 18:58

Local lawyer Peter Woods is gathering homeowners together tonight for a meeting, as he prepares to seek solutions to failed foundation repairs.

Woods of Anthony Harper lawyers in Christchurch says reinstatement strategies used to repair the foundations of pre-1970’s homes following the Canterbury earthquakes, are resulting in failed repairs and causing additional damage. This is clear in the independent survey of people who own repaired pre-1970’s homes, he is currently carrying out, to ascertain the kind of issues being dealt with.

"We are hearing about owners experiencing floors that are sagging, dropping and bowing. More often than not, the only sign of earthquake damage, is the damage you can see on the plaster finish on the outside of the perimeter foundation. In many cases, this doesn’t reveal the true extent of the earthquake damage and it is "rubble foundations" that are most problematic," says Peter Woods.

Canterbury homes appear to have a higher percentage of rubble foundations (around 65%) compared to other New Zealand regions because Canterbury did not stop using rubble foundations in new builds until around 1968. The rest of NZ stopped in the 1920’s.

Bevan Craig, a licenced foundation specialist who was first brought to Christchurch after the September 2010 earthquake to do some rapid assessment work on behalf of EQC, is helping EQCfix with the work it is doing on rubble foundation repairs. Craig says the guidelines put out by MBIE in 2013, were not appropriate for the type of rubble foundations seen in many of Christchurch’s homes.

"MBIE’s advice to insurers, including EQC, was that if a house looks reasonably level and the cracks to its ring base are no larger than the 5mm tip of a pencil, then it is probably safe to put it down as a cosmetic fix - apply a bit of waterproof filler and a lick of paint. Any bigger cracks could be repaired with injected epoxy resin. That was a standard for modern structural concrete, the kind which acts like a beam and fractures cleanly in one place, however the reality is Christchurch is a city of mostly older homes; about 65 per cent of the housing stock is pre-1960s and it’s in those properties you’ll most likely see rubble foundations," he says. "The MBIE guidelines will not work as a repair for those homes."

Bevan Craig uses the analogy of trying to glue together a broken plate and gluing together a plate that you have trodden on and crushed. "Well, you wouldn't bother trying, would you? And that’s what happens to the rubble foundations after an earthquake, the plaster used is shaken into dust giving epoxy filler nothing to hold on to. If the repair haven’t been done properly or at all, the efficacy of the foundation is seriously compromised as a result of the shaking."

Peter Woods says he is seeing a large number of remedial repairs resulting from failed foundation repairs or repairs that were never actually done, despite being signed off as having been completed.

"People are noticing cracks appearing in inside walls, or slumping happening on one side of the house. We have one family in a 1915 house with a rubble foundation, with all those things happening plus their internal walls are now bowed. It’s likely this is related to the scope of works which went from costing $800k to $52k to repair damage, and most of what was removed from the scope is related to foundation repairs. Now their house is cracking badly," he says. "This is one of many like this that we have heard about."

Bevan Craig says the rubble foundation’s damaged in the quakes could potentially be a multi billion dollar problem for Canterbury homeowners and he is urging anyone with a house built before 1970 that had damage assessed and repaired by EQC, to come along to the meeting.

Interest in the meeting is already high with more than 250 surveys having been completed so far. Although the meeting is free, those wanting to attend are asked to register here https://pre1970home.eventbrite.co.nz 155 people have registered as of midday 26 June 2017.