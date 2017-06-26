Police investigate possible homicide in South Auckland

|
Police are investigating a possible homicide in Otara this evening.
Police were called to the Auckland suburb just before 7pm.
One person is deceased and another person is in critical condition in hospital undergoing surgery.
The scene is being guarded while inquiries are being made, and a scene examination will be conducted tomorrow.
The scene guard will remain in place overnight.
