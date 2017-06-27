Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 06:45

The prison advocacy organisation No Pride in Prisons is changing its name to People Against Prisons Aotearoa following a majority vote at its annual general meeting on 14 May.

"What we do as an organisation has developed considerably since we began," says No Pride in Prisons press spokeswoman Emilie RÄkete, "Our new name reflects that development."

"‘People Against Prisons Aotearoa’ better reflects the organisation’s ultimate goal. We are against prisons and for prisoners. Our priority is the rights of prisoners and their eventual liberation."

"The new name also makes it clear that the organisation is open to anybody who supports its goals and values, even though it started as an organisation for queer and trans people. The work we do is meaningless if it is not for each and every prisoner. We are more committed to this now than ever before."

The name change will come into effect on 1 September.