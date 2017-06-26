Name released following Middlemarch plane crash

|
Police can now name the person who died following a plane crash at Welshman’s Creek, northeast of Middlemarch on Sunday 25 June.
He was 73-year-old Murray Joan Barrington of Brighton, Dunedin.
Police extend their condolences to his family.
The cause of the crash continues to be investigated.
