Offenders sought after armed men enter Hamilton dairy

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 23:25

Hamilton Police are seeking the community’s assistance to identify two offenders who have entered a superette armed with tomahawks.

The incident happened on Sunday 25 June at approximately 6pm.

Two offenders entered the Aberdeen Superette on the corner of Aberdeen Drive and Courtney Avenue.

They have approached the shopkeeper with the tomahawks raised and demanded cigarettes.

The victim has grabbed a tomahawk from one of the offenders in an attempt to defend himself.

A struggle occurred and the victim received a minor cut to the hand and was treated for his injuries by ambulance.

The offenders have fled from the store empty handed after being chased by the victim’s parents.

Aberdeen Superette provides a service to the community and this type of threatening behaviour is not something the community should tolerate.

Police are investigating and are appealing to the public for assistance.

Anyone who recognises the individuals in the images, or witnessed any suspicious activity around the superette on Sunday, is asked to contact Hamilton Police Station on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.