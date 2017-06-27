PM congratulates Team NZ on exciting victory

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 06:20

Prime Minister Bill English has congratulated Emirates Team New Zealand on the Kiwi leadership, teamwork, and technological brilliance that enabled it to regain the America’s Cup.

Team NZ won the first of two races scheduled in Bermuda this morning to defeat Oracle Team USA 7-1 in the first-to-seven series

"I would like to congratulate chief executive Grant Dalton, helmsman Peter Burling, skipper Glen Ashby and the rest of the team, both on the boat and on shore," Mr English says.

"They have done an amazing job to beat formidable opposition.

"The crewmanship aboard Team NZ has been outstanding and the innovative use of pedal power to drive the hydraulics on the New Zealand boat has showcased Kiwi ingenuity to the world."

Mr English says officials will talk to the Auckland City Council this morning about an appropriate way to recognise the team’s victory.