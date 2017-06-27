Name released following death at Kaituna River Mouth

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died while fishing at Kaituna River Mouth, Paengaroa on Sunday 25 June.
He was 35-year-old Chao-Ching Lee of Te Puke.
Police's thoughts are with Mr Lee's family at this difficult time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.