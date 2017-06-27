Police urging Southern motorists to watch for black ice

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 10:05

Southern motorists are urged to take extra care on the roads this morning as areas of black ice emerge.

After yesterday's big freeze, light rain on the roads has turned to black ice in the Otago Lakes area, and elsewhere in the district.

Although the roads looks wet, and the sun may not be shining, this creates a false impression for drivers and Police urges motorists to take extra care.

Incidents on the roads this morning include two vehicles that have flipped on Malaghans Road in the Queenstown area.

These did not result in any serious injuries.