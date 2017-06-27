Bay of Plenty Civil Defence testing alerting systems

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 10:28

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence is testing their alerting systems at 10am on Monday 3 July. They are urging the public to take this opportunity to make an emergency plan and put it into practice.

These twice yearly tests enable them to check that the systems which are used to alert people about natural and manmade emergencies are working as they should. It also raises public awareness about what alerting systems are available in each area.

Emergency Management Bay of Plenty Director Clinton Naude says this test will include text alerts, social media as well as fixed and vehicle mounted mobile sirens in specific areas.

"These days’ people get their information from different places and no technology is 100% failsafe or equally useful in all conditions and emergencies. In a real event we would try to reach people with a combination of all means available," says Mr Naude.

"Because the test is happening during a school day, it’s a good reminder that an emergency can happen at any time and people need to be prepared regardless. Think about if you were stuck at home, couldn’t get home or had to leave home in a hurry," says Mr Naude.

"Although we have a range of channels to communicate information about emergencies, no system replaces the need for people to pay attention to natural warnings," says Mr Naude.

The test this Monday at 10am on 3 July will include:

- Text alerts

- Social media updates on facebook.com/bopcivildefence and twitter.com/bopcivildefence

- Fixed sirens in the eastern Bay of Plenty

- Vehicle mounted sirens in WaihÄ« Beach, Athenree, Bowentown, Pukehina, Lake Tarawera, Kawerau, WhakatÄne and Opotiki

To register for text alerts, or for more information on how to get prepared, visit www.bopcivildefence.govt.nz or text the two letters for the area you live (TA for Tauranga, WB for Western Bay of Plenty, KA for Kawerau, WH for WhakatÄne, RO for Rotorua and OP for ÅpÅtiki) to 2028.

www.happens.nz has tips for families to be prepared, including advice on how to evacuate, assemble getaway bags, and make plans.