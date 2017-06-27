Police in attendance at serious crash near Hamilton

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are in attendance at a crash on the intersection of River and Horotiu Bridge Roads near Horsham Downs.
Two cars have collided shortly after 8:00am.
One woman was trapped for a time and is currently in a serious condition.
The road is currently closed with traffic management on the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit are on the way to the scene.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.