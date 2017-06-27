Police in attendance at serious crash near Hamilton

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 10:25

Police are in attendance at a crash on the intersection of River and Horotiu Bridge Roads near Horsham Downs.

Two cars have collided shortly after 8:00am.

One woman was trapped for a time and is currently in a serious condition.

The road is currently closed with traffic management on the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit are on the way to the scene.