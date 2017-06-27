Police appeal for witnesses into fatal Mangere crash

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 11:25

Police are seeking witnesses into a fatal crash in Mangere that occurred on Monday 22nd May, 2017.

The crash involved a red vehicle and a pedestrian and took place on Bader Drive between the motorway off-ramp and Comet Cres shortly before 6pm.

Police are particularly interested in speaking to members of the public who got off the Auckland Transport bus route 380 operated by Go Bus at this time, along with a white vehicle travelling towards Comet Cres that may have seen the pedestrian on the road prior to the crash.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information that can assist us in our enquiries, please contact Constable Chris Peet of the Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit on 09 261 1328.