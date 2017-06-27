Weekend: A huge low crosses New Zealand, more pockets of rough weather

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 11:24

New Zealand's second large low in a week is approaching and this one may affect more of the country with it tracking directly across central areas, unlike the sub-tropical low last week that only brushed the north.

Like last week, this big system isn't a storm on its own but it may produce locally stormy weather (because our mountains and ranges increase rainfall totals, slow down rainbands and increase the winds for others - and this can then put conditions into the 'severe' criteria for some). For the most part this is another burst of wind and rain for some places, a fairly standard winter system.

Large lows also mean large areas of calm and dry quite often - as we saw with the system last week a big variety can come with these lows, including large areas of calm, dry and sun while neighbouring regions may have localised flooding or wind related issues.

But with this next low more likely to cross through central parts of New Zealand - and therefore affecting both islands - people should stay up to date with any possible weather warnings.

FORECAST AT THIS STAGE:

Heavy Rain

Friday: West Coast

Saturday: Nelson and NW South Island and western side/upper half of North Island, Otago potentially.

Sunday: Southland and Otago may turn to heavy snow above 400m

Strong Winds

Friday: NWers through central NZ (Cook Strait, northern Canterbury, Wairarapa, Wellington, coastal Marlborough etc)

Saturday: Gusty NWers over the North Island

Sunday: Gusty southerlies for Southland and Otago

This may shift around a bit - so we'll keep you posted over the days ahead. In the meantime, the rest of the working week looks fairly settled around New Zealand with cold nights and mainly dry weather, although a few coastal showers do remain around both islands in a few places.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz