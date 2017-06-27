Murder charge laid following incident in Otara

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 12:00

Counties Manukau police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 55-year-old man in Otara last night.

Police were called to an address in Cobham Crescent at approximately 7pm after reports that a stabbing had taken place.

Upon their arrival they discovered the deceased male and a 41-year-old woman was found unconscious.

She was immediately transported to Middlemore Hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested and will be appear in the Manukau District Court later today charged with murder.

Police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.

A scene examination is ongoing at the address and a post mortem will be carried out later today.

Police will release the name of the victim once all next-of-kin have been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum, Counties Manukau Police.