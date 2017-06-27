Re-investigation of allegations begins

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 11:51

Police has commenced a re-investigation of allegations that the private communications of an individual were intercepted by Mr Todd Barclay MP.

This follows assessment of a range of information and comment in the public domain over the last week.

Police have commenced speaking to a number of individuals who may have relevant information.

Any new evidence which is gathered will be carefully considered to determine what, if any impact it has on the outcome of the original investigation.

This will be a thorough process with oversight from a senior detective, however at this stage we are unable to put a timeframe on how long it might take.

- Assistant Commissioner (Investigations) Richard Chambers.