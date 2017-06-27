New Zealand Tertiary College health programs recognised

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 12:14

New Zealand Tertiary College students who graduate with a Level 3 Health Assistant or Level 4 Advanced Support qualification are eligible for increased remuneration under the pay equity settlement agreement.

NZTC’s health and wellbeing programs equip health professionals entering the sector, as well as existing healthcare assistants, with fundamental skills to assist on an everyday basis.

All programs are approved by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority and Careerforce with a number of study modes to support individual student needs including distance learning and class-based.

Qualified lecturers provide a unique level of student support with small group tutorials and one-on-one support readily available. Courses are focused on person-centred care with cutting edge videos and practical elements supporting learning.

"In our 35th year, health and wellbeing is a proud focus of New Zealand Tertiary College. The support the college offers healthcare students is currently unparalleled with unique initiatives like qualified assessors visiting students in their healthcare workplaces for no additional cost," said NZTC Chief Executive Selena Fox.

A number of scholarship opportunities are currently available for both qualifications. To find out more visit www.nztertiarycollege.ac.nz