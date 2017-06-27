Dog registration now easy for all - Auckland Council

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 13:04

As dog registration renewal notices hit letterboxes across the region, Auckland Council is encouraging owners to take advantage of early-bird rates and easy online payment options.

For the first time since amalgamation dog owners across the region have the same consistent online user experience and the option to pay their registration Account2Account (bank transfer).

Auckland Council’s Regulatory Committee Chair Councillor Linda Cooper says this is a major win for dog owners.

"We’ve worked hard to make dog registration renewal a simple, two-step process for owners. What’s more, Auckland Council works to ensure responsible dog owners are rewarded with lower costs," says Councillor Cooper.

"We offer discounts for responsible dog owners and de-sexed dogs as they are less likely to be the cause of nuisance or aggression related callouts."

Councillor Cooper says funding from dog registrations provides a wide array of services.

"The Auckland region has more than 102, 000 registered dogs. Annual dog registration fees contribute to vital areas of animal management, including a 24-hour a day response to dog incidents and attacks, patrols, animal shelters and adoptions, dog safety education and reuniting lost dogs with owners," she says.

In the last calendar year the Animal Management team received more than 40,000 requests for service for issues such as barking complaints, roaming stock and welfare concerns.

Fee / If paid by 1 August 2017 / If paid after 1 August 2017

Standard fee / $141 / $174

Responsible Dog Owner Licence holder with de-sexed dog / $63 / $133

Responsible Dog Owner Licence holder with entire dog / $73 / $174

Desexed dog (no Responsible Dog Owner Licence held) / $101 / $133

SuperGold Community Services (CSC) combo card holder / $63 / $79

Special category dog / $0 / $0

Working dog / $32 / $39

Classified dangerous dog

150% of applicable fee

More information about dog registration fees and discounts is available at the Auckland Council website www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/dogs or at any Auckland Council service centre.