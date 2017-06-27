Historic masonic lodge building to be restored

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 13:00

Work has begun on the major restoration of Lyttelton’s 1871 Kilwinning Lodge, one of few historic buildings in the portside suburb to survive the earthquakes, and a former well-loved venue for community dances, drama and concerts.

Damaged by the 2010/11 quakes, the former Freemasons’ Lodge at 26 Canterbury Street will have its original ground floor strengthened, and its second-floor space restored.

The top floor of the timber building will become the home of the Lyttelton office of Christchurch-based Structex engineering consultancy, which bought the lodge in December 2015, while the ground floor will be available for lease, says Will Lomax, director.

"We’re about to go through the building consent process and apply for heritage funding. Our team is totally on board with this project.

"It seemed to me that this beautiful and historic building would be the perfect place for us to have our own office, while at the same time, ensuring its safe future for the wider Lyttelton community. It has some beautiful features, including a stunning original floor. The upstairs is a portal to the past, is untouched, and is the original Masonic interior."

The harbourside resident and staunch supporter of Lyttelton said the district had lost much of its history through the earthquakes and it felt right to do something positive and retain the old 350sqm Masonic lodge timber building, which latterly had been the home and studio of artist, Bill Hammond.

"He bought the property in 2000, owned it for 10 years and he carried out quite a lot of bracing and strengthening on the building after the earthquakes. When he decided to sell, and we could see the building was fixable, we didn’t hesitate."

Originally a single storey building, a second storey was added in 1903 after the building caught fire in the big fire of Lyttelton and was significantly damaged. Over seven months an entire new upper storey was added; the original ground floor façade was able to be retained. The building remained a lodge until a declining membership resulted in its closure.

Once consents are granted, the bottom floor will need extensive work and both the brick side walls will be replaced.