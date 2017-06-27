Ideas being sought for the future of Windsor Park in Hastings

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 17:42

Ideas for the future of Windsor Park in the middle of Hastings are rolling in and there is still more than a week to go before submissions close.

The 26 hectare park includes sports fields off both Sylvan Road and Windsor Ave, the disused Sylvan Rd netball courts, buildings currently used by community organisations including MenzShed and the Coffin Club, a skating rink, the Windsor Park Stream with its two historic bridges, and the new Lions Playground on the corner of Sylvan Rd and Grove Rd.

It is also home to the separately managed Top 10 Holiday Park and Splash Planet which are not part of the consultation as those facilities have their own plans.

An open day had been held at the park and letters had been sent to residents in the park’s neighbourhood and to interest groups asking them put their ideas forward. Submission so far included asking Council to look at connecting the different areas with walking tracks, improving car parking, whether an off-lead dog area can be included, putting in a small community playground at the Terrace Rd end of the park, improving access to areas in the centre of the park, such as the skating rink, and investigating putting a community recreation hub on the old netball court land, said Council’s parks manager Colin Hosford.

Acting mayor Sandra Hazlehurst was very pleased with the input and keen to hear more. "Windsor Park is one of our premium parks. We encourage our community to offer their ideas on what they would like the park to look like in the future."

Mr Hosford said Hastings District Council’s management and upgrading of parks and reserves is focused on providing excellent public spaces for community use.

"Windsor Park is a strategic asset serving our whole community and those best-placed to give us ideas are those who use it every day; or would be more likely to use it if we make some changes," he said.

To make a submission (by July 7) see: www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz/windsorpark