Waitemata Police searching for escaped prisoner and his partner

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 18:20

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small, Waitemata Police:

Waitemata Police are currently searching for Lusitino Selesele who escaped from Corrections custody while attending a funeral on Thursday 22 June 2017.

The prisoner was on compassionate temporary escort from Spring Hill Corrections Facility when he escaped.

Lusitino is 41-years-old, Pacific Island, 182cm and of large build.

Police believe Lusitino is with his partner, Jacinta Sale, who was has two warrants for her arrest for driving while disqualified.

She is described as a female, Pacific Islander, around 178 cm and of medium build.

Both Lusitino and Jacinta are believed to be using a white Holden Combo van, registration CYN814 and it’s believed they are in the Waitakere area.

If you have any information which can assist police then please contact Detective Sergeant Ash Matthews of the Waitakere CIB on 09 837 9511.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also send us a private message on Facebook.