Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000 pools to re-open 6am Wednesday

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 19:44

The Aquatic Centre has received the all-clear to open after five days of closure.

A Cryptosporidium outbreak was identified in Marlborough, and initially seven of the ten reported cases had attended the aquatic centre.

Stadium 2000 conducted water tests from the pools and filters before treating the water with chlorine dioxide on Saturday.

Both pre-treatment tests were negative and showed no Cryptosporidium presence.

A further post-treatment pool water test also showed the pools to be clear of any Cryptosporidium.

"The clear tests give us real confidence in our operating systems," said CEO Paul Tredinnick.

Tredinnick praised his whole team. "They have been working to try and communicate the closure to as many customers as possible, along with dealing with the closure process."

"We have had great community support. Most people realise it’s not about anything wrong at the pool. The tests show it is not harbouring Cryptosporidium, it’s just a likely agent of spread."

He says water is always the first culprit in the spread of Crypto.

"We all need to take care washing our hands and in particular not using aquatic facilities for two weeks after any stomach upset."

All Aquatic Centre services will be back to normal from Wednesday at 6 am. "Thousands of Marlburians enjoy the aquatic facility each week, and they can be guaranteed of sparkling clean and healthy water when the doors reopen."