Enquiries made after approach made outside Dunedin

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 20:20

Mosgiel Police are looking into an incident that occurred at about 5pm on Monday 26 June, on Bath Street, Brighton where a 15-year-old female walking her dog was approached by a man driving a dark grey van.

After briefly speaking to the female, the driver sped off when the teenager pulled out her cell phone.

Police would like to speak with this man.

He was described as aged between 30-40 years old, with brown skin and a thin face with stubble.

If any members of the public have seen a van fitting this description and were in the Brighton area at this time, then Police would like to hear from you.

Please contact Constable Dave Leonard at the Mosgiel Police Station, or information may be left anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.