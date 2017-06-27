Diverse range of winners at PM's Education Awards

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 21:28

A diverse mix of schools and early learning providers have been celebrated for their outstanding work at the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards tonight, with Manurewa Intermediate School taking the Supreme Award.

"Manurewa Intermediate School has radically changed the lives of all their students, engaging them in learning across the board," says Education Minister Nikki Kaye.

The other winners are:

Excellence in Teaching and Learning - Invercargill Middle School, Waitakere College

Excellence in Leading - Te KÅhanga Reo Ki Rotokawa,

William Colenso College

Excellence in Engaging - Manurewa Intermediate School

Judges’ Commendation - Halswell School.

The schools and KÅhanga Reo received their awards from Prime Minister Bill English at a special ceremony in Auckland.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms Kaye celebrated the wide range of winners.

"The winners come from right across New Zealand, covering education in early learning, primary, intermediate and secondary schools.

"The staff, students and families at each of the schools and kohanga reo should be very proud of their achievement. To win one of these awards means they really are the best of the best in education in New Zealand.

"Even getting through to be a finalist is hugely significant, and this year the calibre of the entries meant the judges had some difficult decisions to make."

For the first time the judges gave an additional commendation, awarding it to Halswell School for the particular focus the school has had on introducing a modern learning environment, new approaches to teaching and learning, and its use of digital technologies.

The award for Excellence in Governing was not awarded by the judges.

"The bar for winning an award is set high on purpose," says Ms Kaye.

"In their fourth year, the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards continue to showcase the very best practitioners across the education sector. We expect others to learn from the practices that have been celebrated here tonight."

The winning entry in each category received $20,000 and a professional development opportunity.

As the winner of the Supreme Award, Manurewa Intermediate School received an additional $30,000 plus an opportunity to represent New Zealand education.

Finalists also received a financial award to acknowledge their contribution to education.

The winners’ stories will be shared across the sector so that others can benefit from their experiences.