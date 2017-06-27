Wellington Police investigating death of James Whenuaroa

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 22:41

Wellington Police are investigating the circumstances that have led to the death of James Whenuaroa.

Mr Whenuaroa, a 53-year-old Lower Hutt man, died in Wellington Hospital last Saturday evening from head injuries he sustained a week earlier.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday 17 June, 2017, Police were called to the Arlington Street apartment block after Mr Whenuaroa was found seriously injured.

Police are working to establish what caused his head injuries that night and are seeking any information from members of the public who may know exactly where he was.

Following enquiries, Police are aware that he was in the Wellington CBD, between Manners Street and the Arlington Apartments, between 5.30pm and 11.50pm on the night.

At the time of his injury, he was wearing a dark-coloured padded jacket, a black beanie, and black track pants with white writing down the leg.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was with Mr Whenuaroa or spoke to him that evening.

A photo of him is attached.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the Arlington Street Apartment block on the evening and may remember seeing anything unusual or concerning.

Information should be shared in confidence with Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.

Alternatively, information may be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.