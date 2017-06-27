Wellington roads likely to be busy while Lions in town

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 23:36

Wellington District Police are reminding motorists that traffic is likely to be heavier than usual in the coming days as a large number of Lions fans travel into and around the region.

Several thousand Lions fans were at tonight’s Hurricanes match and many more are expected to arrive in the capital in the lead up to Saturday’s second test.

Many of these visitors are travelling in campervans, with 400 expected to park up in the Hutt Valley alone.

"This means that the roads are likely to be quite a bit busier, with large numbers coming into Wellington and travelling around the region and beyond in between the two matches," says Wellington Operation Lions Commander Inspector Neil Banks.

"It’s important that drivers remain patient, courteous and respectful of others using the roads and don’t take unnecessary risks with their safety or the safety of others."

Drivers need to allow for the fact that some larger campervans are restricted to 90km/h on the open road, and that with an increased number of people on the move, journeys might take longer than normal.

Police are urging drivers to wait till it’s safe to pass, and are also encouraging those driving slower vehicles to pull over when it’s safe to let those behind get past.

Police were pleased with the crowd behaviour at tonight’s match.

"I think it’s been a very happy and entertaining crowd and there’s been no major issues.

All the action was on the field, where it belongs.

It’s been great."

Two people were arrested, including one who has been charged under the Major Offence Management Act for pitch invasion.

The second was arrested for assault.

Inspector Banks says Police will be working throughout the week to ensure everyone had a safe and enjoyable stay in Wellington, with prevention teams focusing on a range of areas such as campervan security.