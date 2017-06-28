Aucklanders increasingly nervous about the economic outlook

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 09:45

Aucklanders have become increasingly pessimistic about the economic prospects for their region. The latest Westpac-McDermott Miller Regional Economic Confidence survey showed that only a net 2% of Aucklanders now believe the region’s economic fortunes will improve over the coming year. This is the lowest level since 2012.

"Economic conditions in Auckland are closely linked to developments in the housing market," said Westpac Acting Chief Economist Michael Gordon. "Following strong gains in recent years, house price growth in the region has now cooled markedly and this is likely to dampen activity more generally. On top of this, the region is facing a number of challenges, including growing pressure on its infrastructure."

Aucklanders are also downbeat about their own personal situation. The Westpac-McDermott Miller survey examines consumers’ views on their own economic situation, producing an index that summarises responses to questions including how respondents view their own financial situation, and their current willingness to buy a major household item. The regional breakdown of the Westpac-McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index showed that consumer confidence in Auckland slipped to 113 in June, taking it below average levels.

"Many Aucklanders are reporting that their financial position has deteriorated, and this is weighing on spending appetites. This may reflect the softening conditions in the regional housing market," said Mr Gordon. "However, Aucklanders remain positive about the outlook for the wider New Zealand economy."

The survey was conducted over the period 1-11 June 2017.