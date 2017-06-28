New All Black birth certificate launched

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 09:51

The Department of Internal Affairs has launched a new All Black themed decorative birth certificate.

The new decorative certificate is now available for purchase, and joins the existing beach and forest themes for people wanting something a little different from the standard certificate.

Around 180,000 birth certificates are issued every year and Deputy Registrar-General Adrian Jarvis says they are delighted for people to have the option of an official licensed product to mark their special delivery.

"We think that these are a great way for All Blacks fans to show their support, whether they are new babies or older fans wanting a new certificate.

"We’ve been working hard to make sure we could launch the new certificate while one of our great rival teams is touring," Mr Jarvis says.

All births must be registered in New Zealand, and this can now be done easily anytime anywhere through SmartStart, an online tool which contains step-by-step information to help parents and babies get off to the best start.

SmartStart has already had over 80,000 visits and more than 5,000 due dates entered. For more information on SmartStart, visit smartstart.services.govt.nz

Parents can choose whether or not to purchase a birth certificate. All Blacks birth certificates can be ordered by calling 0800 22 52 52.