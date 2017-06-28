Police have serious concerns for missing West Auckland man

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 10:05

Waitemata Police have serious concerns for 65 year old Malaysian man Geok Yeo (pictured), who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Mr Yeo was last seen around Lincoln Road in Henderson on Friday 16th June after he left his house.

He may have been seen by members of the public using public transport.

Mr Yeo was last seen wearing a blue/green tartan long-sleeved fleece shirt, blue shoes and was holding a small plastic bag.

He’s fluent in English, Malaysian and Mandarin.

Police have concerns for his welfare and would like to be able to return him to his family.

If you have seen Geok Yeo or have any information that could help Police locate him, please contact Waitakere Police on (09) 837 9511.

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.