Police seek witnesses following double fatal crash in Clover Park

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 10:25

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that killed two people on Monday 22nd May in Clover Park.

The crash occurred on Te Irirangi Drive just past the intersection with Dawson Rd around 9.45pm.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone who saw a Silver Holden Astra travelling along Te Irirangi Drive from Botany towards Manukau.

Police would also like to speak to the driver of a white vehicle (pictured) that was identified from CCTV footage as being at the scene around the time of the crash.

The vehicle, which has a sticker that goes across the windscreen, turned right onto Dawson Rd moments before the crash.

If you witnessed this crash or have any information which may help our enquiries, please contact Chris Peet from Counties Manukau Police Serious Crash Unit on 09 261 1328.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.